Ex-Dividend Reminder: General Motors, Polaris and Dana

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), and Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. General Motors Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/14/24, Polaris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 3/15/24, and Dana Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/22/24. As a percentage of GM's recent stock price of $39.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of General Motors Co to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when GM shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for PII to open 0.72% lower in price and for DAN to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GM, PII, and DAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM):



Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII):



Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.21% for General Motors Co, 2.90% for Polaris Inc, and 3.28% for Dana Inc.

In Tuesday trading, General Motors Co shares are currently up about 0.4%, Polaris Inc shares are off about 1.5%, and Dana Inc shares are down about 3.5% on the day.

