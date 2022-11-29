Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: General Motors, LCI Industries and Churchill Downs

November 29, 2022 — 10:42 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/22, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII), and Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. General Motors Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/15/22, LCI Industries will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 12/16/22, and Churchill Downs, Inc. will pay its annual dividend of $0.714 on 1/6/23. As a percentage of GM's recent stock price of $39.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of General Motors Co to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when GM shares open for trading on 12/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for LCII to open 1.05% lower in price and for CHDN to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GM, LCII, and CHDN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM):

LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII):

Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.90% for General Motors Co, 4.21% for LCI Industries, and 0.32% for Churchill Downs, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, General Motors Co shares are currently up about 1.1%, LCI Industries shares are up about 0.3%, and Churchill Downs, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

