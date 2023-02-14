Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gen Digital, A10 Networks and Cognizant Technology Solutions

February 14, 2023 — 10:12 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/23, Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN), A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN), and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gen Digital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/15/23, A10 Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 3/1/23, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 2/28/23. As a percentage of GEN's recent stock price of $21.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Gen Digital Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when GEN shares open for trading on 2/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for ATEN to open 0.40% lower in price and for CTSH to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GEN, ATEN, and CTSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN):

A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN):

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.34% for Gen Digital Inc, 1.60% for A10 Networks Inc, and 1.73% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Gen Digital Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, A10 Networks Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are off about 1% on the day.

