Ex-Dividend Reminder: Garmin, J&J Snack Foods and PulteGroup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/23, Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF), and PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Garmin Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 6/30/23, J&J Snack Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 7/11/23, and PulteGroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 7/5/23. As a percentage of GRMN's recent stock price of $107.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Garmin Ltd to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when GRMN shares open for trading on 6/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for JJSF to open 0.45% lower in price and for PHM to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GRMN, JJSF, and PHM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN):



J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF):



PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.72% for Garmin Ltd, 1.80% for J&J Snack Foods Corp., and 0.86% for PulteGroup Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Garmin Ltd shares are currently trading flat, J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are trading flat, and PulteGroup Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

