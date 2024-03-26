Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fulton Financial, Rithm Capital and Micron Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/28/24, Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT), Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM), and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fulton Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 4/15/24, Rithm Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/26/24, and Micron Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 4/16/24. As a percentage of FULT's recent stock price of $15.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Fulton Financial Corp. to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when FULT shares open for trading on 3/28/24. Similarly, investors should look for RITM to open 2.24% lower in price and for MU to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FULT, RITM, and MU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT):



Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM):



Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.43% for Fulton Financial Corp., 8.94% for Rithm Capital Corp, and 0.39% for Micron Technology Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Fulton Financial Corp. shares are currently trading flat, Rithm Capital Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Micron Technology Inc. shares are up about 6.2% on the day.

