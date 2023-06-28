News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fulton Financial, Raymond James Financial and Realty Income

June 28, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/23, Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT), Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF), and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fulton Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 7/14/23, Raymond James Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 7/17/23, and Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2555 on 7/14/23. As a percentage of FULT's recent stock price of $12.06, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of Fulton Financial Corp. to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when FULT shares open for trading on 6/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for RJF to open 0.42% lower in price and for O to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FULT, RJF, and O, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT):

FULT+Dividend+History+Chart

Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF):

RJF+Dividend+History+Chart

Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):

O+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.31% for Fulton Financial Corp., 1.67% for Raymond James Financial Inc, and 5.10% for Realty Income Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Fulton Financial Corp. shares are currently off about 1.2%, Raymond James Financial Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Realty Income Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

