Ex-Dividend Reminder: FTAI Aviation, ArcelorMittal and Natural Resource Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/23, FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI), ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT), and Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FTAI Aviation Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/28/23, ArcelorMittal SA will pay its annual dividend of $0.22 on 12/7/23, and Natural Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 11/21/23. As a percentage of FTAI's recent stock price of $39.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when FTAI shares open for trading on 11/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for MT to open 0.97% lower in price and for NRP to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FTAI, MT, and NRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI):



ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT):



Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.00% for FTAI Aviation Ltd, 0.97% for ArcelorMittal SA, and 4.34% for Natural Resource Partners LP.

In Thursday trading, FTAI Aviation Ltd shares are currently up about 0.4%, ArcelorMittal SA shares are down about 0.2%, and Natural Resource Partners LP shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

