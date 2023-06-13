Ex-Dividend Reminder: Frontline, B2Gold and Methanex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/23, Frontline plc (Symbol: FRO), B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG), and Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Frontline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/30/23, B2Gold Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 6/27/23, and Methanex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of FRO's recent stock price of $15.38, this dividend works out to approximately 4.55%, so look for shares of Frontline plc to trade 4.55% lower — all else being equal — when FRO shares open for trading on 6/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for BTG to open 1.04% lower in price and for MEOH to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FRO, BTG, and MEOH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Frontline plc (Symbol: FRO):



B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG):



Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 18.21% for Frontline plc, 4.16% for B2Gold Corp, and 1.80% for Methanex Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Frontline plc shares are currently up about 4.9%, B2Gold Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Methanex Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.