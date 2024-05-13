Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fresh Del Monte Produce, Thomson Reuters and TJX Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/24, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP), Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI), and TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/7/24, Thomson Reuters Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 6/10/24, and TJX Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 6/6/24. As a percentage of FDP's recent stock price of $24.47, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when FDP shares open for trading on 5/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for TRI to open 0.32% lower in price and for TJX to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FDP, TRI, and TJX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP):



Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI):



TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.09% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., 1.29% for Thomson Reuters Corp, and 1.52% for TJX Companies.

In Monday trading, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Thomson Reuters Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and TJX Companies shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

