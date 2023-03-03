Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fresh Del Monte Produce, Autoliv and PVH

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/23, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP), Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), and PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/31/23, Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 3/23/23, and PVH Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 3/29/23. As a percentage of FDP's recent stock price of $32.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when FDP shares open for trading on 3/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for ALV to open 0.71% lower in price and for PVH to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FDP, ALV, and PVH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP):



Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV):



PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.87% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., 2.82% for Autoliv Inc, and 0.18% for PVH Corp.

In Friday trading, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Autoliv Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and PVH Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

