Markets
FDP

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fresh Del Monte Produce, Autoliv and PVH

March 03, 2023 — 10:15 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/23, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP), Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), and PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/31/23, Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 3/23/23, and PVH Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 3/29/23. As a percentage of FDP's recent stock price of $32.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when FDP shares open for trading on 3/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for ALV to open 0.71% lower in price and for PVH to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FDP, ALV, and PVH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP):

FDP+Dividend+History+Chart

Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV):

ALV+Dividend+History+Chart

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH):

PVH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.87% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., 2.82% for Autoliv Inc, and 0.18% for PVH Corp.

In Friday trading, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Autoliv Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and PVH Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Live Cash Dividend Declarations Feed
 Corteva Technical Analysis
 KTEC Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDP
ALV
PVH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.