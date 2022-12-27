Markets
BEN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Resources, LXP Industrial Trust and Broadstone Net Lease

December 27, 2022 — 10:46 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN), LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP), and Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/13/23, LXP Industrial Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/17/23, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/15/23. As a percentage of BEN's recent stock price of $26.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Franklin Resources Inc to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when BEN shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for LXP to open 1.21% lower in price and for BNL to open 1.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BEN, LXP, and BNL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN):

BEN+Dividend+History+Chart

LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP):

LXP+Dividend+History+Chart

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL):

BNL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.48% for Franklin Resources Inc, 4.83% for LXP Industrial Trust, and 6.61% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, LXP Industrial Trust shares are up about 0.4%, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Victor Mashaal Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBDX
 EAR market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEN
LXP
BNL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.