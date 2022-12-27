Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Resources, LXP Industrial Trust and Broadstone Net Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN), LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP), and Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/13/23, LXP Industrial Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/17/23, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/15/23. As a percentage of BEN's recent stock price of $26.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Franklin Resources Inc to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when BEN shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for LXP to open 1.21% lower in price and for BNL to open 1.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BEN, LXP, and BNL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN):



LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP):



Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.48% for Franklin Resources Inc, 4.83% for LXP Industrial Trust, and 6.61% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, LXP Industrial Trust shares are up about 0.4%, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

