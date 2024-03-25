Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Resources, Invitation Homes and Park Hotels & Resorts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN), Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH), and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 4/12/24, Invitation Homes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 4/19/24, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of BEN's recent stock price of $27.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Franklin Resources Inc to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when BEN shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for INVH to open 0.81% lower in price and for PK to open 1.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BEN, INVH, and PK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN):



Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH):



Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: PK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.53% for Franklin Resources Inc, 3.24% for Invitation Homes Inc, and 5.67% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

In Monday trading, Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently down about 1.7%, Invitation Homes Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 KD market cap history

 FTII Historical Stock Prices

 AHS Price Target



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.