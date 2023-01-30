Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Electric, AptarGroup and Westlake Chemical Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/1/23, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE), AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR), and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 2/16/23, AptarGroup Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 2/23/23, and Westlake Chemical Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4714 on 2/16/23. As a percentage of FELE's recent stock price of $87.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when FELE shares open for trading on 2/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for ATR to open 0.34% lower in price and for WLKP to open 1.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FELE, ATR, and WLKP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE):



AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR):



Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.03% for Franklin Electric Co., Inc., 1.36% for AptarGroup Inc., and 7.30% for Westlake Chemical Partners LP.

In Monday trading, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are currently down about 0.2%, AptarGroup Inc. shares are down about 1.1%, and Westlake Chemical Partners LP shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

