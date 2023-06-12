Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franco-Nevada, NewMarket and Quanex Building Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV), NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU), and Quanex Building Products Corp (Symbol: NX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franco-Nevada Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 6/29/23, NewMarket Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 7/3/23, and Quanex Building Products Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of FNV's recent stock price of $143.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Franco-Nevada Corp to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when FNV shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for NEU to open 0.56% lower in price and for NX to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNV, NEU, and NX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for Franco-Nevada Corp, 2.24% for NewMarket Corp, and 1.19% for Quanex Building Products Corp.

In Monday trading, Franco-Nevada Corp shares are currently off about 1.4%, NewMarket Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Quanex Building Products Corp shares are up about 1% on the day.

