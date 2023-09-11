Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franco-Nevada, Alamos Gold and Nordic American Tankers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/23, Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV), Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI), and Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franco-Nevada Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/28/23, Alamos Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 9/28/23, and Nordic American Tankers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 10/5/23. As a percentage of FNV's recent stock price of $141.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Franco-Nevada Corp to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when FNV shares open for trading on 9/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for AGI to open 0.21% lower in price and for NAT to open 3.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNV, AGI, and NAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV):



Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI):



Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for Franco-Nevada Corp, 0.84% for Alamos Gold Inc, and 13.21% for Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

In Monday trading, Franco-Nevada Corp shares are currently up about 1.4%, Alamos Gold Inc shares are up about 1%, and Nordic American Tankers Ltd shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

