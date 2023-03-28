Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franchise Group, Dillard's and National Fuel Gas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG), Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS), and National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franchise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 4/14/23, Dillard's Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 5/1/23, and National Fuel Gas Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 4/14/23. As a percentage of FRG's recent stock price of $26.11, this dividend works out to approximately 2.39%, so look for shares of Franchise Group Inc to trade 2.39% lower — all else being equal — when FRG shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for DDS to open 0.07% lower in price and for NFG to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FRG, DDS, and NFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG):



Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS):



National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.58% for Franchise Group Inc, 0.27% for Dillard's Inc., and 3.38% for National Fuel Gas Co..

In Tuesday trading, Franchise Group Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Dillard's Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and National Fuel Gas Co. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

