Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franchise Group, Agilent Technologies and Encompass Health

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/22, Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A), and Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franchise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 1/17/23, Agilent Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 1/25/23, and Encompass Health Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of FRG's recent stock price of $24.01, this dividend works out to approximately 2.60%, so look for shares of Franchise Group Inc to trade 2.60% lower — all else being equal — when FRG shares open for trading on 12/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for A to open 0.15% lower in price and for EHC to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FRG, A, and EHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG):



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A):



Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.41% for Franchise Group Inc, 0.60% for Agilent Technologies, Inc., and 1.01% for Encompass Health Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Franchise Group Inc shares are currently down about 1%, Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Encompass Health Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

