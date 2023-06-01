Ex-Dividend Reminder: France Telecom, Kraft Heinz and Ross Stores

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/5/23, France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF), Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), and Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. France Telecom will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.40 on 6/7/23, Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/30/23, and Ross Stores Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of FNCTF's recent stock price of $12.04, this dividend works out to approximately 3.32%, so look for shares of France Telecom to trade 3.32% lower — all else being equal — when FNCTF shares open for trading on 6/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for KHC to open 1.05% lower in price and for ROST to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNCTF, KHC, and ROST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF):



Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC):



Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.65% for France Telecom, 4.19% for Kraft Heinz Co, and 1.30% for Ross Stores Inc.

In Thursday trading, France Telecom shares are currently off about 2%, Kraft Heinz Co shares are down about 0.2%, and Ross Stores Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

