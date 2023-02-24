Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fox, Interpublic Group of Companies and McDonald's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG), and McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fox Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.25 on 3/29/23, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/15/23, and McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.52 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of FOX's recent stock price of $33.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Fox Corp to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when FOX shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for IPG to open 0.86% lower in price and for MCD to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FOX, IPG, and MCD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX):



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG):



McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.50% for Fox Corp, 3.42% for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., and 2.29% for McDonald's Corp.

In Friday trading, Fox Corp shares are currently down about 0.9%, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares are off about 1.1%, and McDonald's Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

