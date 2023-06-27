Ex-Dividend Reminder: Four Corners Property Trust, InvenTrust Properties and Kilroy Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT), and Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Four Corners Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 7/14/23, InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2155 on 7/14/23, and Kilroy Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 7/12/23. As a percentage of FCPT's recent stock price of $25.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when FCPT shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for IVT to open 0.92% lower in price and for KRC to open 1.82% lower, all else being equal.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.34% for Four Corners Property Trust Inc, 3.68% for InvenTrust Properties Corp, and 7.27% for Kilroy Realty Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Kilroy Realty Corp shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

