Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fortive Corp, Snap-On and H&E Equipment Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/23, Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV), Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), and H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fortive Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 3/31/23, Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 3/10/23, and H&E Equipment Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 3/10/23. As a percentage of FTV's recent stock price of $68.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Fortive Corp to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when FTV shares open for trading on 2/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for SNA to open 0.65% lower in price and for HEES to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FTV, SNA, and HEES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV):



Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):



H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.41% for Fortive Corp, 2.60% for Snap-On, Inc., and 2.18% for H&E Equipment Services Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Fortive Corp shares are currently down about 1.3%, Snap-On, Inc. shares are down about 1.1%, and H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

