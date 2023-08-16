Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fortis, Evergy and Southern

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/23, Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS), Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.565 on 9/1/23, Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6125 on 9/20/23, and Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/6/23. As a percentage of FTS's recent stock price of $39.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of Fortis Inc to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when FTS shares open for trading on 8/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for EVRG to open 1.08% lower in price and for SO to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FTS, EVRG, and SO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS):



Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



Southern Company (Symbol: SO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.68% for Fortis Inc, 4.30% for Evergy Inc, and 4.10% for Southern Company.

In Wednesday trading, Fortis Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Evergy Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Southern Company shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

