Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ford Motor, Sensata Technologies Holding and Kenvue

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/24, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST), and Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ford Motor Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/3/24, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 5/22/24, and Kenvue Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 5/22/24. As a percentage of F's recent stock price of $12.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Ford Motor Co. to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when F shares open for trading on 5/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for ST to open 0.30% lower in price and for KVUE to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for F, ST, and KVUE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F):



Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST):



Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.80% for Ford Motor Co., 1.22% for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, and 4.18% for Kenvue Inc.

In Friday trading, Ford Motor Co. shares are currently up about 2.4%, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares are up about 1.1%, and Kenvue Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

