Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ford Motor, Krispy Kreme and Lowe's Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/25/23, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), and Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ford Motor Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/1/23, Krispy Kreme Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 5/10/23, and Lowe's Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 5/10/23. As a percentage of F's recent stock price of $11.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of Ford Motor Co. to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when F shares open for trading on 4/25/23. Similarly, investors should look for DNUT to open 0.23% lower in price and for LOW to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for F, DNUT, and LOW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F):



Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT):



Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.07% for Ford Motor Co., 0.94% for Krispy Kreme Inc, and 1.98% for Lowe's Companies Inc.

In Friday trading, Ford Motor Co. shares are currently down about 0.3%, Krispy Kreme Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Lowe's Companies Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.