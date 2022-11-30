Ex-Dividend Reminder: FNB, Formula Systems and Analog Devices

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/22, FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB), Formula Systems (1985) Ltd (Symbol: FORTY), and Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FNB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/15/22, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.63 on 12/30/22, and Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of FNB's recent stock price of $13.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of FNB Corp to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when FNB shares open for trading on 12/2/22. Similarly, investors should look for FORTY to open 0.78% lower in price and for ADI to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNB, FORTY, and ADI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB):



Formula Systems (1985) Ltd (Symbol: FORTY):



Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.46% for FNB Corp, 1.56% for Formula Systems (1985) Ltd, and 1.86% for Analog Devices Inc.

In Wednesday trading, FNB Corp shares are currently off about 0.2%, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd shares are up about 4.6%, and Analog Devices Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

