Ex-Dividend Reminder: FMC, Valmont Industries and Nutrien

June 27, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI), and Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FMC Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 7/20/23, Valmont Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 7/14/23, and Nutrien Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 7/14/23. As a percentage of FMC's recent stock price of $105.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of FMC Corp. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when FMC shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for VMI to open 0.20% lower in price and for NTR to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FMC, VMI, and NTR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.20% for FMC Corp., 0.81% for Valmont Industries Inc, and 3.64% for Nutrien Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, FMC Corp. shares are currently down about 0.9%, Valmont Industries Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Nutrien Ltd shares are off about 2.2% on the day.

