Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flowserve, Regal Rexnord and General Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX), and General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flowserve Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/12/24, Regal Rexnord Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/12/24, and General Electric Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/25/24. As a percentage of FLS's recent stock price of $41.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Flowserve Corp to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when FLS shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for RRX to open 0.24% lower in price and for GE to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLS, RRX, and GE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS):



Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX):



General Electric Co (Symbol: GE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.94% for Flowserve Corp, 0.94% for Regal Rexnord Corp, and 0.25% for General Electric Co.

In Tuesday trading, Flowserve Corp shares are currently up about 1.3%, Regal Rexnord Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and General Electric Co shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.