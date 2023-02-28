Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flowers Foods, Harley-Davidson and Molson Coors Beverage

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/23, Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), and Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/17/23, Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 3/20/23, and Molson Coors Beverage Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 3/17/23. As a percentage of FLO's recent stock price of $28.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when FLO shares open for trading on 3/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for HOG to open 0.35% lower in price and for TAP to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLO, HOG, and TAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):



Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.12% for Flowers Foods, Inc., 1.40% for Harley-Davidson Inc, and 3.05% for Molson Coors Beverage Co.

In Tuesday trading, Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.4%, Harley-Davidson Inc shares are trading flat, and Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

