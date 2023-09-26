Ex-Dividend Reminder: FirstService, TFI International and Osisko Gold Royalties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV), TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII), and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FirstService Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 10/6/23, TFI International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/16/23, and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/16/23. As a percentage of FSV's recent stock price of $149.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of FirstService Corp to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when FSV shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for TFII to open 0.27% lower in price and for OR to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FSV, TFII, and OR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.60% for FirstService Corp, 1.08% for TFI International Inc, and 1.95% for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, FirstService Corp shares are currently down about 0.5%, TFI International Inc shares are down about 1.3%, and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

