Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Majestic Silver, Magna International and Sherwin-Williams

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/24, First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG), Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA), and Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Majestic Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0037 on 6/7/24, Magna International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 5/31/24, and Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.715 on 6/7/24. As a percentage of AG's recent stock price of $7.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%, so look for shares of First Majestic Silver Corp to trade 0.05% lower — all else being equal — when AG shares open for trading on 5/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for MGA to open 1.01% lower in price and for SHW to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AG, MGA, and SHW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG):



Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA):



Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.21% for First Majestic Silver Corp, 4.05% for Magna International Inc, and 0.91% for Sherwin-Williams Co.

In Tuesday trading, First Majestic Silver Corp shares are currently off about 2.1%, Magna International Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Sherwin-Williams Co shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

