Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Industrial Realty Trust, SL Green Realty and TowneBank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR), SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), and TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 1/17/23, SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2708 on 1/17/23, and TowneBank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/12/23. As a percentage of FR's recent stock price of $48.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when FR shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for SLG to open 0.80% lower in price and for TOWN to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FR, SLG, and TOWN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.42% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, 9.63% for SL Green Realty Corp, and 2.96% for TowneBank.

In Tuesday trading, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading flat, SL Green Realty Corp shares are off about 0.2%, and TowneBank shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

