Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Horizon, Regency Centers and Uniti Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG), and Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Horizon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/3/23, Regency Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 1/4/23, and Uniti Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of FHN's recent stock price of $24.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of First Horizon Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when FHN shares open for trading on 12/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for REG to open 0.96% lower in price and for UNIT to open 2.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FHN, REG, and UNIT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN):



Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG):



Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.45% for First Horizon Corp, 3.86% for Regency Centers Corp, and 9.48% for Uniti Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, First Horizon Corp shares are currently trading flat, Regency Centers Corp shares are up about 2.8%, and Uniti Group Inc shares are up about 3.9% on the day.

