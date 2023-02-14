Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Hawaiian, Western Alliance Bancorporation and Advanced Energy Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/23, First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB), Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL), and Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Hawaiian Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/3/23, Western Alliance Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/3/23, and Advanced Energy Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/3/23. As a percentage of FHB's recent stock price of $27.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of First Hawaiian Inc to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when FHB shares open for trading on 2/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for WAL to open 0.48% lower in price and for AEIS to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FHB, WAL, and AEIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB):



Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL):



Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.82% for First Hawaiian Inc, 1.94% for Western Alliance Bancorporation, and 0.42% for Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

In Tuesday trading, First Hawaiian Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are off about 1.6%, and Advanced Energy Industries Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

