Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Hawaiian, Ubiquiti and Cognizant Technology Solutions

May 15, 2024 — 11:21 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/24, First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB), Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Hawaiian Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 5/31/24, Ubiquiti Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 5/28/24, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/29/24. As a percentage of FHB's recent stock price of $22.38, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of First Hawaiian Inc to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when FHB shares open for trading on 5/17/24. Similarly, investors should look for UI to open 0.44% lower in price and for CTSH to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FHB, UI, and CTSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB):

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI):

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.65% for First Hawaiian Inc, 1.75% for Ubiquiti Inc, and 1.77% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp..

In Wednesday trading, First Hawaiian Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, Ubiquiti Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

