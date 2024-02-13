Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Hawaiian, Invesco and Macerich

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/24, First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB), Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), and Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Hawaiian Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/1/24, Invesco Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/4/24, and Macerich Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/4/24. As a percentage of FHB's recent stock price of $21.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of First Hawaiian Inc to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when FHB shares open for trading on 2/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for IVZ to open 1.22% lower in price and for MAC to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FHB, IVZ, and MAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB):



Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ):



Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.82% for First Hawaiian Inc, 4.89% for Invesco Ltd, and 3.97% for Macerich Co.

In Tuesday trading, First Hawaiian Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Invesco Ltd shares are up about 3%, and Macerich Co shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.