Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Commonwealth Financial, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Pacific Premier Bancorp

October 31, 2023 — 10:07 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/2/23, First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF), Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP), and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Commonwealth Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 11/17/23, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 11/24/23, and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 11/13/23. As a percentage of FCF's recent stock price of $12.18, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corp to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when FCF shares open for trading on 11/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for PNFP to open 0.35% lower in price and for PPBI to open 1.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FCF, PNFP, and PPBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF):

FCF+Dividend+History+Chart

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP):

PNFP+Dividend+History+Chart

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI):

PPBI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.11% for First Commonwealth Financial Corp, 1.42% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, and 6.89% for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.

In Tuesday trading, First Commonwealth Financial Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

