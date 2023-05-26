Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Citizens Bancshares, UGI and Brookfield

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/23, First Citizens Bancshares (Symbol: FCNCB), UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGIC), and Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Citizens Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 6/15/23, UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.8125 on 6/1/23, and Brookfield Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of FCNCB's recent stock price of $1126.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of First Citizens Bancshares to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when FCNCB shares open for trading on 5/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for UGIC to open 2.68% lower in price and for BN to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FCNCB, UGIC, and BN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Citizens Bancshares (Symbol: FCNCB):



UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGIC):



Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.27% for First Citizens Bancshares, 10.72% for UGI Corp., and 0.90% for Brookfield Corp.

In Friday trading, First Citizens Bancshares shares are currently off about 2.2%, UGI Corp. shares are down about 0.9%, and Brookfield Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

