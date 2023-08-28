News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Citizens Bancshares, Flex LNG and Brookfield

August 28, 2023 — 11:33 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/23, First Citizens Bancshares (Symbol: FCNCB), Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), and Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Citizens Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/15/23, Flex LNG Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/5/23, and Brookfield Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of FCNCB's recent stock price of $1234.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of First Citizens Bancshares to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when FCNCB shares open for trading on 8/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for FLNG to open 2.39% lower in price and for BN to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FCNCB, FLNG, and BN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Citizens Bancshares (Symbol: FCNCB):

FCNCB+Dividend+History+Chart

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG):

FLNG+Dividend+History+Chart

Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN):

BN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.24% for First Citizens Bancshares, 9.55% for Flex LNG Ltd, and 0.86% for Brookfield Corp.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, First Citizens Bancshares shares are currently up about 1.6%, Flex LNG Ltd shares are up about 1.6%, and Brookfield Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

