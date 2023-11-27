Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Citizens BancShares, Allstate and Cboe Global Markets

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), and Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Citizens BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.64 on 12/15/23, Allstate Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.89 on 1/2/24, and Cboe Global Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of FCNCA's recent stock price of $1435.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when FCNCA shares open for trading on 11/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for ALL to open 0.65% lower in price and for CBOE to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FCNCA, ALL, and CBOE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA):



Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL):



Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.46% for First Citizens BancShares Inc, 2.61% for Allstate Corp, and 1.22% for Cboe Global Markets Inc.

In Monday trading, First Citizens BancShares Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Allstate Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

