Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Busey, LTC Properties and Pentair

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/20/23, First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE), LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC), and Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Busey Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/28/23, LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 7/31/23, and Pentair PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 8/4/23. As a percentage of BUSE's recent stock price of $21.63, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of First Busey Corp to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when BUSE shares open for trading on 7/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for LTC to open 0.55% lower in price and for PNR to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BUSE, LTC, and PNR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE):



LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.44% for First Busey Corp, 6.65% for LTC Properties, Inc., and 1.33% for Pentair PLC.

In Tuesday trading, First Busey Corp shares are currently up about 1%, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and Pentair PLC shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

