Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Bancorp, Starwood Property Trust and Annaly Capital Management

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC), Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), and Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/25/23, Starwood Property Trust Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 1/13/23, and Annaly Capital Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 1/31/23. As a percentage of FBNC's recent stock price of $43.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of First Bancorp to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when FBNC shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for STWD to open 2.50% lower in price and for NLY to open 3.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBNC, STWD, and NLY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC):



Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD):



Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.02% for First Bancorp, 10.02% for Starwood Property Trust Inc., and 15.67% for Annaly Capital Management Inc.

In Tuesday trading, First Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are off about 0.4%, and Annaly Capital Management Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.