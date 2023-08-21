Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Bancorp, SBA Communications and Cogent Communications Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/23/23, First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP), SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC), and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/8/23, SBA Communications Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 9/20/23, and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.945 on 9/8/23. As a percentage of FBP's recent stock price of $14.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of First Bancorp to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when FBP shares open for trading on 8/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for SBAC to open 0.38% lower in price and for CCOI to open 1.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBP, SBAC, and CCOI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP):



SBA Communications Corp (Symbol: SBAC):



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.93% for First Bancorp, 1.54% for SBA Communications Corp, and 5.38% for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc..

In Monday trading, First Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.7%, SBA Communications Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

