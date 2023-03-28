Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Bancorp, CareTrust REIT and Independence Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC), CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE), and Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 4/25/23, CareTrust REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 4/14/23, and Independence Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 4/21/23. As a percentage of FBNC's recent stock price of $35.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of First Bancorp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when FBNC shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for CTRE to open 1.50% lower in price and for IRT to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBNC, CTRE, and IRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC):



CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE):



Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.45% for First Bancorp, 6.00% for CareTrust REIT Inc, and 3.72% for Independence Realty Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, First Bancorp shares are currently down about 0.6%, CareTrust REIT Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.