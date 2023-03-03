Ex-Dividend Reminder: First American Financial, Texas Pacific Land and Assured Guaranty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/23, First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF), Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL), and Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First American Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 3/15/23, Texas Pacific Land Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.25 on 3/15/23, and Assured Guaranty Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/22/23. As a percentage of FAF's recent stock price of $54.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of First American Financial Corp to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when FAF shares open for trading on 3/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for TPL to open 0.18% lower in price and for AGO to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FAF, TPL, and AGO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF):



Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL):



Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.80% for First American Financial Corp, 0.72% for Texas Pacific Land Corp, and 1.86% for Assured Guaranty Ltd.

In Friday trading, First American Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Texas Pacific Land Corp shares are off about 0.9%, and Assured Guaranty Ltd shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

