Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fidelity National Financial, Renasant and Cincinnati Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/23, Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF), Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST), and Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fidelity National Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 6/30/23, Renasant Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/30/23, and Cincinnati Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 7/14/23. As a percentage of FNF's recent stock price of $35.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when FNF shares open for trading on 6/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for RNST to open 0.75% lower in price and for CINF to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNF, RNST, and CINF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF):



Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST):



Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.10% for Fidelity National Financial Inc, 2.98% for Renasant Corp, and 2.92% for Cincinnati Financial Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Fidelity National Financial Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Renasant Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.