Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fidelity National Financial, Rayonier and Chubb

December 13, 2022 — 11:42 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF), Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN), and Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fidelity National Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/30/22, Rayonier Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 12/30/22, and Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 1/6/23. As a percentage of FNF's recent stock price of $39.19, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when FNF shares open for trading on 12/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for RYN to open 0.79% lower in price and for CB to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNF, RYN, and CB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF):

FNF+Dividend+History+Chart

Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN):

RYN+Dividend+History+Chart

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):

CB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.59% for Fidelity National Financial Inc, 3.15% for Rayonier Inc., and 1.51% for Chubb Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Fidelity National Financial Inc shares are currently up about 2.9%, Rayonier Inc. shares are up about 3.2%, and Chubb Ltd shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

