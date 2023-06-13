News & Insights

Markets
FERG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ferguson, Utz Brands and Coca-Cola

June 13, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/23, Ferguson PLC (Symbol: FERG), Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ), and Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ferguson PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 8/4/23, Utz Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.057 on 7/6/23, and Coca-Cola Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 7/3/23. As a percentage of FERG's recent stock price of $146.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Ferguson PLC to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when FERG shares open for trading on 6/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for UTZ to open 0.34% lower in price and for KO to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FERG, UTZ, and KO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ferguson PLC (Symbol: FERG):

FERG+Dividend+History+Chart

Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ):

UTZ+Dividend+History+Chart

Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO):

KO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.05% for Ferguson PLC, 1.37% for Utz Brands Inc, and 3.06% for Coca-Cola Co.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Ferguson PLC shares are currently up about 0.2%, Utz Brands Inc shares are up about 5.4%, and Coca-Cola Co shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 CEG Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of HYND
 BBI Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FERG
UTZ
KO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.