FDX

Ex-Dividend Reminder: FedEx, AMETEK and Golar LNG

June 07, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/23, FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME), and Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FedEx Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.26 on 7/3/23, AMETEK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/30/23, and Golar LNG Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/16/23. As a percentage of FDX's recent stock price of $220.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of FedEx Corp to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when FDX shares open for trading on 6/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for AME to open 0.17% lower in price and for GLNG to open 1.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FDX, AME, and GLNG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX):

AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME):

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.29% for FedEx Corp, 0.67% for AMETEK Inc, and 4.53% for Golar LNG Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, FedEx Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, AMETEK Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Golar LNG Ltd shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

