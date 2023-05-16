News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Signal, Snap-On and Magna International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/23, Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS), Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), and Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Federal Signal Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/2/23, Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 6/9/23, and Magna International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 6/2/23. As a percentage of FSS's recent stock price of $52.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Federal Signal Corp. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when FSS shares open for trading on 5/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for SNA to open 0.63% lower in price and for MGA to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FSS, SNA, and MGA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS):

Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):

Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for Federal Signal Corp., 2.53% for Snap-On, Inc., and 3.47% for Magna International Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Federal Signal Corp. shares are currently down about 0.6%, Snap-On, Inc. shares are off about 0.7%, and Magna International Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

