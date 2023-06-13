News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Uniti Group and UnitedHealth Group

June 13, 2023 — 11:54 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/23, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM), Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), and UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 6/30/23, Uniti Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/30/23, and UnitedHealth Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.88 on 6/27/23. As a percentage of AGM's recent stock price of $150.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when AGM shares open for trading on 6/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for UNIT to open 3.27% lower in price and for UNH to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGM, UNIT, and UNH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM):

AGM+Dividend+History+Chart

Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT):

UNIT+Dividend+History+Chart

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH):

UNH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.92% for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp, 13.07% for Uniti Group Inc, and 1.53% for UnitedHealth Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Uniti Group Inc shares are up about 4.6%, and UnitedHealth Group Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

